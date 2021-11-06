Some conservatives argue employee vax mandate protections don’t go far enough

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — COVID Vaccine mandates are a hot topic in Alabama with some of the area’s largest employers beginning to enforce them. While Alabama’s governor signed new protections for workers into law yesterday, some conservatives argue the new measures don’t go far enough.

Passed this week by a special session of the Legislature and signed into law Friday by Governor Kay Ivey–new laws creating a process where employees have a standardized form for lodging a medical or religious exemption to the COVID vaccine. But some conservatives argue the new measures don’t go far enough.

“There are protections not afforded to federal workers and that’s my concern, I think it should cover everyone, and it should have been legislation to protect them,” said Cody Phillips with the Baldwin County Coffee Club Think Tank. The mandate was a hot topic at a Saturday morning coffee meeting of the Baldwin County Republican Party. State Auditor Jim Zeigler was the special guest Saturday morning arguing the new law creates bureaucratic hoops for employees.

“Apply for an exemption, to appeal if it’s rejected and is silent about what happens if he’s fired anyway,” said State Auditor Jim Zeigler. Some conservatives argue vaccine mandates and the fight against them may be a driving issue for voters in the midterms in 2020.

“You’re talking about rights in the Constitution not to have the government force you to do certain things and this is one of them,” said Phillips.