Some Christmas parades in Baldwin County, NWFL still happening Saturday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) -- Conservatives in Baldwin and Mobile Counties plan to rally in protest of what they see as a fraudulent presidential election. The Tea Party Group Common Sense Campaign is holding a "We the People" or "Stop the Steal" rally Saturday morning.

A number of motorcades are slated to leave from different spots in Mobile and Baldwin. The main rally will be at 10 Saturday morning at The Fort container park in Daphne/Spanish Fort. They'll be joined by Alabama Secretary of State, Republican John Merrill. Conservatives argue the presidential election was rife with fraud. The US Supreme Court declined to hear a case yesterday to invalidate the election results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.