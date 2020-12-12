Some Christmas parades in Baldwin County, NWFL still happening Saturday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — At least two communities in Baldwin County and one in Northwest Florida are still having their Christmas parades this year. In Destin, the “36th Annual Joy to the World” Christmas Parade is happening this morning at the Downtown Shopping Center. Social distancing and masks are encouraged.
Also happening at 10, the Town of Loxley is holding its annual Christmas Parade. If you miss that, the tiny town of Elberta is also holding its yearly Christmas Parade and tree lighting. That will be at 4:30 Saturday afternoon. This Christmas season has been marked by the cancelation of several public events due to COVID-19 concerns. The cities of Foley, Daphne, Fairhope, and Spanish Fort are among a growing list of municipalities and organizations that preemptively put the brakes on planned Christmas events.
