Socially distanced Mardi Gras boat parade set for next month on Fish River

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mardi Gras may not be all lost.

“It started with a group of ladies just sitting around one afternoon, bummed about Mardi Gras being canceled. And we’re tired of the cancel culture so we thought – let’s do it,” said Mitzi Rollins.

And soon, her close friend Charli Linn began to transform this off-hand idea into reality.

“We have about 20 boats already and we still have people signing up. You’ll see themes from any Mardi Gras float you’ve seen to a lot of pirate themes,” said Linn.

“We can socially distance and be on our boats,” added Rollins. “Around the people we’re always with and bring a little fun to the river and to the community.”

The parade is set for Saturday, Feb. 6 beginning at 2 p.m. The boats will start on the Weeks Bay side of the 98 bridge, and go north, hitting Basin Road Cove and Big Daddy’s Cove before finishing near the 32 bridge.

“If you go to Big Daddy’s or any of the public areas to watch, just social distance, it’s not that hard. And I feel like all the outdoor spaces will be plenty big enough,” said Linn.