Social media helps reunite lost dog with owner after rollover crash in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last Thursday Bethanie Daniels was driving on Highway 181 in Daphne with her dog Syrus when she remembers feeling dizzy and having a medical incident at the wheel.

“Next thing I know I remember going unconscious,” she said.

Her car slammed into a culvert before flipping several times. The car landed in a ditch, but for several minutes Bethanie was left unconscious. Witnesses ran to her aid and the first thing she remembers asking them was where her companion was following the impact.

“Is my dog okay. That was the first thing I asked,” said Daniels.

Her 2-year-old black lab Syrus bolted from the wrecked car and ran into a nearby field. Bethanie was transported by medical helicopter to the hospital for neck and back injuries while friends and family took to social media to help locate her missing pet.

“Nobody should ever experience a car wreck what I went through, honestly. It was rough. By the end of the night, the same night as the wreck, it had thousands of shares,” added Daniels.

For a couple of days she had no idea where Syrus was hiding. She said strangers were sharing their story on social media, but it took a few leads and a phone call from someone who lives near the crash site to give her hope.

“He had the shakiest voice. One guy called me and he said I think I see your dog,” she continued.

The two were reunited over the weekend. Bethanie thanks the community for helping safely bring Syrus home. Syrus was afraid, but not injured. Bethanie still has several weeks of recovery ahead of her, but she’s thankful to be alive.