BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s that time of year, just as we thought the crowds were slowing down on the beaches, they’re about to ramp back up as snowbirds from the north and east coast are starting to head into town.

Kay Maghan, with Orange Beach and Gulf Shores tourism, said it’s going to be a busy winter season.

“November and December are running really in line with what we saw last year,” Maghan said. “January and February, which are the two biggest months. Those are actually up over last year’s.”

We spoke with one snowbird, Lora Gandy, from Indiana, who said she and her husband wanted to get down to Gulf Shores early.

“We just started traveling and making our way down here, did a few stops along the way, and we are going to be here until next spring,” Gandy said. “We spent half the year here last year, and it was fantastic, so we wanted to come back.”

Maghan also explained that snowbirds bring in a lot of revenue for Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

“If you do not have a year-round tourism base of visitors coming in, then your restaurants don’t stay open year-round, then your people who work in those restaurants are not employed year round, so it’s important we see that year-round visitation,” Maghan said.

Maghan said to expect thousands of snowbirds coming in and out of the Orange Beach and Gulf Shores areas starting now until early spring.