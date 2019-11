GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Gulf Shores is getting into the holiday spirit with its plans of creating a man-made blizzard on Friday, December 6 at Johnnie Sims Park. Santa Claus will drop thousands of ping pong balls from above with winning numbers for prizes provided by a number of Gulf Coast businesses.

The Snowball Drop follows the 10th Annual Lighted Christmas Parade which begins at Gulf Shores Public Beach at 6:30pm.

For more information, go to www.gulfshoresal.gov/specialevents