Smith denied bond in Elberta double-homicide

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) Shackled and in a black and white jail jumpsuit, Antwon Smith was back in a familiar place Thursday afternoon, a courtroom.

“That is not somebody we want out on the streets,” said Baldwin County chief prosecutor Teresa Heinz.

Smith was denied bond for the capital murders of Josh Carroll and Ryan Frazier. Their bodies were found last week along County Road 95 near Elberta. Both men had been shot four times each according to preliminary autopsy reports. Investigators say it was a drug deal gone bad, Heinz believes it was more like an execution. “That’s a primary thought when you first see that and to see the shots, any shot to the back and shot to the back of the head.”

In court, she cited Smith’s extensive criminal history that goes back almost two decades and includes several felony convictions on drug and weapons charges. Along with the chase with police in Mobile that resulted in his arrest; all reasons he should be denied a chance at freedom until his trial. “He’s clearly not learning a lesson. It’s repetitious behavior and then you look at the situation we have here.”

Smith was appointed two attorneys to represent him during the capital case. They did not want to comment on the case. Smith could face the death penalty if convicted of capital murder.

