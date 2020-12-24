Smiles Behind the Shield in a very trying 2020, a look back

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — To say 2020 was challenging would be an understatement. Shortly after the year began, a pandemic. By summer, civil unrest across the country. By fall, multiple hurricanes. But, the year began with promise and a surprise.

“That’s amazing,” was the only words that would come when Saraland paramedic Jason Lewis was reunited with the baby girl he had delivered on the side of Interstate 65. It’s those moments we recognize throughout the year with a simple gesture of gratitude.

Early in 2020, a drastic turn as COVID-19 entered our vocabulary and lives and folks we don’t commonly think of as first responders became our heroes. Medstar paramedic Mark Beyerl spent most of the winter in New York helping an overwhelmed medical community. “He’s just a great human being and we’re blessed to have him as part of our staff,” said his boss Mike Sandell.

Just as we started adjusting to the “new normal” riots and civil unrest across the country was seen as another opportunity locally to make a difference. “Even when dealing with all the adversity,” says Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste, “it’s not hard to do a job that you love.”

A critical spotlight on law enforcement would dim as torrential rains and high winds moved into the area. Hurricanes Sally and Zeta would bring out the best in all first responders. “The thought of not being able to help somebody, the thought of being just short of being able to finish that mission or that operation, that’s what terrifies me,” said Joshua Gibbs who spent much of Hurricane Zeta rescuing stranded motorists from a flooded causeway.

In this year of change taking time to honor those who sacrifice so much to help others may have gotten lost in all the drama of 2020. “There’s not many times when people will come back and say thanks for what you did, you held my hand, you were there with me. So, it means a lot,” said Saraland Fire Chief Jeff Ludlum.

For all those with a badge and those with just a smile we say thank you.

LATEST STORIES: