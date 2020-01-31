Smiles Behind the Shield: For the love of a child

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An unlikely family brought together by a devastating diagnosis. “You can never prepare for cancer,” says Holly Anderson. “I took off from my job and then lost my job because I needed to be with him.”

13-year-old Aiden Hughes seems like every other teen now. But last March it was a much different story. “He just looked like he was fixing to die,” says his Mom.

After months in the hospital, Aiden was released in November and that’s when he got a special visit. “We don’t have a lot to offer but just our presence sometimes can make a difference and make somebody feel better,” says Chad Robbins. He along with the Special Operations Unit of the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office and a friend came to that visit bearing gifts. “You know how Christmas is, you’re really emotional wanting to do stuff and help people and I brought it up to these guys and said let’s try to do something nice for Aiden,” says Robbins.

They surprised the mother and son with Christmas gifts galore. Everything from shoes to a computer. “It gets you right here,” says Rich Bacon who provided financial support. “When you have the opportunity to give back to the community when so much has been given to you we want to make sure we do that.”

Aiden is now in remission. He and his Mom are calling the Salvation Army home for now. “When it rains it pours,” says Holly. “I’m just happy he’s alive,” and happy there is a special group of deputies that have kind of adopted them both. “It’s just a good thing to do,” says Robbins, “just a good human thing to do for people.”

A lesson that seems to be rubbing off. This time, it was Aiden with a surprise for Robbins and his newfound family. This month’s “Smiles Behind the Shield” award. “I know they’ll have a bond with Aiden and will have a bond forever,” says Holly.