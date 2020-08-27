Smiles Behind the Shield: Foley Police Chief says good-bye to long career

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — In the military, a change of command is symbolized with an honor guard and the passing of our flag from old to new. It is the perfect ceremony for retiring Foley Police Chief David Wilson to cap off a 37-year career in law enforcement.

“I didn’t ever want to be that type of chief that stayed too long,” says retiring Foley Police Chief David Wilson. “I get praised everyday for the job I do but I have nearly a hundred people over there that make that happen.”

Never one to seek out the spotlight are draw attention to himself, his retirement has brought with it accolades and trophies, remembrances and tributes. None were more powerful than Sheriff Hoss Mack when he talked about his friend. “I’m a better man and I’m a better sheriff because of having friends like David Wilson.”

“It’s the best job in the whole world,” says Wilson. “But there’s a lot of things we see that are hard to get over. It’s outflanked by the good we get to do but that friendship is real important to me as well.”

There is a compassion about this man that most never get to see but it’s those private moments that mean the most to him. “The times I’ve been able to hug that victim’s family and see what it meant to them, that makes it worth everything because you know you helped them get through it.”

WKRG adds our tribute as well, for the man who now passes the torch to another, ready to leave what he says has been “his calling” and start a new chapter. But his brothers and sisters in blue will never be too far away. “I will take them with me in my heart the rest of my days.”

LATEST STORIES: