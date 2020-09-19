Small town of Elberta continues recovery with hot meal distribution Saturday

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The small Baldwin County town of Elberta saw a big impact from Hurricane Sally. Crews have been working nonstop to get electricity back on and clean up the mess.

On Saturday, members of the Elberta Farmers Co-Op and Southfresh Aquaculture will distribute hot meals.

The event starts at 11:00 am Saturday morning.

Co-Op Office Manager Kimberly Byrd said they hoped to feed 300 people or more.

They also hope their effort will inspire others to do the same thing around town.

