Small plane crash confirmed near Stapleton

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three agencies confirm a small single pilot plane crash near Stapleton Tuesday evening. The crash site is at the dead end of Mosley Road. A Coast Guard helicopter is in the area.
WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis and Blake Brown are on the way.
LATEST POSTS:
- Alabama Department of Labor working to catch up on claims as federal benefit expires
- Tuscaloosa cracking down on human trafficking
- 4 Alabama correctional officers indicted for using excessive force, obstructing justice
- Dr. Fauci warns that Midwest could see a surge in COVID-19 cases
- Suspicious seed packets from China found in local mailbox as USDA sends warning