Small plane crash confirmed near Stapleton

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

STAPLETON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three agencies confirm a small single pilot plane crash near Stapleton Tuesday evening. The crash site is at the dead end of Mosley Road. A Coast Guard helicopter is in the area.

WKRG News 5’s Brianna Hollis and Blake Brown are on the way.

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories