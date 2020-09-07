Small Jubilee sighting off Fairhope pier

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A small Jubilee sighting took place off the Fairhope pier near Orange Street Monday morning around 7:30 AM.

Dozens of citizens came to the shore with nets and gigs to collect the seafood that washed from deep waters onto the shore. Among the jubilee were small shrimp, crabs, flounder, stingrays, and catfish. The phenomenon occurred for about 45 minutes.

Although jubilee’s occur around the world, these regularly take place along the shores of Mobile Bay.

