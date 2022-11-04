BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A sludge spilled from a truck coating up to 10 miles of heavily traveled Baldwin County roads Friday after a truck driver for Ecovery lost part of his load on a trip to the landfill.

Ecovery is a metal processor in Loxley. A type of dust is produced in the manufacturing process that is transformed into a material easier to haul away. That is what poured onto the almost 10 miles of roadway during Friday’s trip.

“It’s easier, transportable when it’s a little bit of a sludge material that way it won’t blow in the wind,” said Baldwin County Engineer Joey Nunnally. “It’s a very light dust and they probably got it a little too wet and became slurry and found a hole in the bed of the truck.”

The driver started losing part of his load just north of Silverhill according to Nunnally.

“It goes from county road 55, 32 west all the way to Long Road, from Long Road down to 28, 28 down to 49 from 49 all the way to the landfill,” said Nunnally.

Crews were mobilized just after 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4.

“It was a little slick and we didn’t want the public traveling on that so we closed the road off,” said Nunnally.

More than 8 thousand pounds of a 46 thousand pound load spilled onto the highways according to Nunnally.

News 5 spoke with Brock Norris, one of the owners of Ecovery. Norris said the material is not hazardous and they are working with the county on the cleanup. Norris said the company is investigating the incident.