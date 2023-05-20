Long wave on the coast, dawn on the sea, Tunisia large foam waves in the sand, diagonal clouds, yellow light of dawn in the blue sky

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A study by the National Cancer Institute said Baldwin County has some of the highest skin cancer rates in all of Alabama.

The study compiled data from 2015 through 2019 to determine which counties had the most cases of Melanoma and the trend of skin cancer for each county.

Baldwin County’s age-adjusted incidence rate was 37, making them the 4th highest county in Melanoma rates. The average annual count of cases was 106, and that numbertrending up.

Mobile County was farther down the ranking at no. 28 for Melanoma rates. Mobile’s age-adjusted incidence rate was 21.8 and there were 105 annual cases.

The Centers for Disease Control said most skin cancer is caused by “too much exposure to ultraviolet rays.” The sun is one of the main sources of ultraviolet rays, meaning if you are out on the beach, you are exposed to the harmful rays.

The CDC offered some tips on how to protect yourself from skin cancer. Those tips include: