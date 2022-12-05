DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — Supporting Educational Excellence in Daphne Schools, also known as SEEDS, granted money to six Daphne schools Monday morning. Each teacher at each school fills out an application to layout what they need to take learning to another level.

Cathey Ho is an eighth grade science teacher who was awarded $1,500.

“It could be as simple as, ‘ok we need some batteries to make a circuit’, or it could be something like, ‘we need milk and sugar to make ice cream when we talk about mixing chemicals’, so this grant will help with getting those supplies,” said Ho.

$75,000 is being distributed among the six feeder schools in Daphne. Daphne Middle School received $16,000 which is the most SEEDS has ever granted to one school.

It’s up to each staff member to apply for a grant, but teachers from Daphne Middle School stood out with their applications this year.

Executive Director of SEEDS, Beth Dunn, said after reviewing grant applications, teachers and administrators from Daphne Middle School stood out the most.

“This school really, this year, through the leadership of their principal, applied and had some fantastic grant applications so we really, try to be equal among all Daphne schools, but this one really knocked it out of the park,” said Dunn.

The money will help the school as a whole. Kerry Edwards is the principal at Daphne Middle School and said he is beyond proud to have such passionate teachers and administrators.

“One thing we hope is that will help us achieve better scores,” said Edwards. “We will use this money to for student’s success, and hopefully our test scores will go up, and academics go up.”

SEEDS also told News 5 they would not be able to give out these large grants without the help of their sponsors and of course, the Daphne Community.