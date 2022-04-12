BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a six-mile vehicle pursuit ended Tuesday morning in some farm fields in Baldwin County.

Collin MacGregor was taken into custody and is facing charges of attempted assault on a law enforcement officer, attempting to elude, domestic violence in the second degree, and criminal mischief.

BCSO said the pursuit ended in the fields off of US Highway 98. BCSO said MacGregor was involved in a domestic violence situation when he tried to get away from BCSO deputies by slamming his vehicle into a Sheriff’s Deputy’s vehicle.

Farm Field where pursuit ended off US HWY 98

BCSO vehicle that rammed suspect’s vehicle

This is a developing story and will be updated when WKRG News 5 receives more information.