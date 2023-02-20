FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – We’ve followed the site plans since last year and now movement is happening on a Fairhope development. The sold sign is up and soon construction will begin on a major project on Highway 181 near County Road 48 in Fairhope.

“This is like bringing downtown to the east side,” said Fairhope City Councilman Corey Martin.

The Fairhope City Council approved a new development last week that will include shopping and dining, with residential space upstairs. Councilman Martin says the 10-acre ‘Boardwalk Village’ will become a walkable site and destination for visitors looking to stroll streets within the complex without vehicle traffic.

“Downtown has a lot of people, but we want to try and pull people over to this side and I think this is a good opportunity with the restaurants and the shopping,” he explained.

A boutique hotel will also be added. The developer plans to incorporate downtown Fairhope architecture into the overall ‘Boardwalk Village’ design and focus on bringing local and regional tenants to the complex. That’s something Councilman Martin believes will help grow area businesses.

He says with this project the utilities are already being worked on before the build even starts. “We actually have a water line that is coming for the ALDI store and all of the infrastructure that is coming to the east side, so people have to know that we’re also prepared with the infrastructure. We’re not just developing. The infrastructure is there to develop,” said Martin.

While an exact timeline on construction hasn’t been announced yet, Martin anticipates the development opening by 2025.