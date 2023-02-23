DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — She wasn’t related by blood but Shelia Glover was considered family at the Smith home on Melanie Loop. Glover was one of four people murdered Wednesday night in the Lake Forest subdivision of Daphne.

Glover is one of 11 children originally from Andalusia who spent 22 years serving in the Army and worked with the postal service in Mobile before retiring.

Her family called her “sister number one” since she was the oldest and the “glue that kept them all together”.

“My sister was a very sweet person,” said sister Rose Parket White. “A great heart. Everyone who knew her loved her. She would have given him the shirt off her back,” she said referring to Jared Smith-Bracy, 21, now charged with four counts of capital murder. He is accused of killing Glover, her best friend Barbara Smith, Leonard and Jeremy Smith.

In Daphne Thursday afternoon to speak with investigators, the sisters say they have every confidence justice will be served.

Daphne Police identified Glover as one of the four victims of the Wednesday night violence in Lake Forest during a Thursday news conference. You can watch that full news conference here.