FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bancroft Street in Fairhope is expected to reopen by the end of this week, according to Mayor Sherry Sullivan. A portion of the roadway just south of Bayou Drive has been closed since May 26 when heavy rains caused a large sinkhole to open in the southbound lane.

Crews have been working over the last couple of weeks to repair the damage. On Monday, June 13, a final layer of asphalt went down. Public Works Director Richard Johnson told us earlier this month the sinkhole was roughly 14 feet deep and it was just a matter of time before the roadway there failed.

The failure was caused by a dated metal pipe that’s been in the ground for over 40 years. The pipe was at the end of its lifespan and corroding, said Johnson.