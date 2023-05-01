GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of a man and left two others with severe injuries, according to a release from the Gulf Shores Police Department.

Officers were called to State Park Road in Gulf State Park Monday just before 3 a.m. for a crash. Once they arrived, officers found the driver and two passengers with serious injuries. The release said a man was pronounced dead on the scene and the two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Traffic Homicide Investigators with GSPD are investigating the cause of the crash. State Park Road is open to traffic. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact GSPD.