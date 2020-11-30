Single home total loss after fire in Elberta

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — A single home is a total loss after a fire in Elberta off County Road 83. The house was located on South Rolling Green Drive.

One person was injured after cutting their arm on a window but the rest of the family got out safely. Elberta Police in Summerdale responded to the fire. Although there was a strong northerly wind the fire was managed and contained to only the single home that was burned down.

It is unclear at this time what started the fire at this time.

