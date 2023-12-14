MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The owner of a deaf dog stolen Friday night in Silverhill is offering a reward for whoever finds her dog.

Rags, a deaf Old English Sheepdog, was stolen from his Silverhill home around 8:30 p.m. Friday, and it was all caught on camera. (Watch the video above to see it happen.)

But the person who stole Rags still hasn’t been found.

Now, his owner, Olivia Gardner, is offering a $2,000 reward for whoever brings the dog home safely.

Gardner’s boyfriend was at the home during the incident, but Rags was taken in just seconds, according to video footage of the incident.

The Silverhill Police Department is investigating the case.

News 5 will provide updates as more information becomes available.