Silverhill resident remains in heavily-damaged home months after Hurricane Sally gutted the inside

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The start of the 2021 hurricane season is a sore subject for Mark Holsten. His home was gutted by Hurricane Sally last September and he’s still looking to rebuild.

“Very depressing. I cry a lot and I pray a lot,” he said.

Despite the extensive damage to his mobile home in Silverhill, Holsten still lives there and is staying positive at a time when he has every right to feel defeated.

“All I can say is welcome to Mark’s open house,” added Holsten.

Right now plywood serves as his only flooring, studs are exposed where walls used to be, there’s no air conditioning and unfortunately, due to a medical issue there’s no steady income for Holsten. He can do odd and end jobs, but the damage to his home requires a lot of work.

“I cry many nights. I cry myself to sleep many nights because looking at this place and trying to figure out what am I going to do. Where am I going to get money to be able to do anything with this place,” he continued.

He’s looking for help and knows it’s not an easy task to get his home livable again, but he’s staying patient and remains hopeful someone will come to his rescue.

“It’s been really tough, really tough. I just keep praying and crying because the stress is just so much,” said Holsten.

He tells WKRG News 5 he suffers from food allergies which makes food banks a difficult option for his needs. If you can offer assistance, Holsten can be reached at 251-504-1524.