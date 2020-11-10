Silverhill Purple Heart recipient honored

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Seventy years ago, Ed Evans was literally fighting for his life on a hill in North Korea. A four-day assault would end with him being airlifted out of the warzone and shipped to Japan where surgeons would struggle to save his left leg after a mortar explosion. Eventually, they were successful.

Now, the 92-year-old Purple Heart recipient is headed to New York after being selected as Alabama’s representative for the Purple Hearts Patriots Project. “To me, it’s a tremendous honor to be selected,” he says.

Baldwin County has the third-largest population of Purple Heart recipients in the state with more than one hundred veterans that have earned the honor.

“Killed in action or wounded in action, I’m glad I was the latter,” says Evans with a chuckle.

He will be the keynote speaker at the Silverhill Veterans ceremony Wednesday where he will recount the events that almost took his life.

LATEST STORIES: