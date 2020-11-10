Silverhill Purple Heart recipient honored

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — Seventy years ago, Ed Evans was literally fighting for his life on a hill in North Korea. A four-day assault would end with him being airlifted out of the warzone and shipped to Japan where surgeons would struggle to save his left leg after a mortar explosion. Eventually, they were successful.

Now, the 92-year-old Purple Heart recipient is headed to New York after being selected as Alabama’s representative for the Purple Hearts Patriots Project. “To me, it’s a tremendous honor to be selected,” he says.

Baldwin County has the third-largest population of Purple Heart recipients in the state with more than one hundred veterans that have earned the honor.

“Killed in action or wounded in action, I’m glad I was the latter,” says Evans with a chuckle.

He will be the keynote speaker at the Silverhill Veterans ceremony Wednesday where he will recount the events that almost took his life.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

Trending Stories