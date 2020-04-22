Silverhill PD receives grant for new ballistic vests

Baldwin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Silverhill Police Department received an $11,916 grant this week.

The department plans to use the funds for new ballistic vests. The grant is part of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides equipment and resources to first responders across the country.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories