Silverhill PD receives grant for new ballistic vests

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – The Silverhill Police Department received an $11,916 grant this week.
The department plans to use the funds for new ballistic vests. The grant is part of the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, which provides equipment and resources to first responders across the country.
