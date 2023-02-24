SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For more than 40 years it’s served it’s purpose and stood tall above the once-small town of Silverhill.

“It’s still handling the capacity of the town. We’re not at a situation where it’s not handling the capacity yet,” said Mayor Jared Lyles, referring to the town’s water tower.

But, Mayor Lyles knows it’s just a matter of time before the town’s only water tower won’t be able to handle the demand.

“That doesn’t mean that anybody is going to run out of water, it’s just turning over every day and we’re pumping the same amount of gallons that it holds, which is when you start to have a need for additional sources,” he explained.

The 2020 U.S. Census data ranks Baldwin County as the 7th fastest-growing metropolitan area in the country and the fastest-growing county in Alabama. That booming population is something he’s watching closely.

“We went from a 10% growth every year in our water usage to it jumping to almost a 40% growth. We obviously need to plan for when it won’t handle the capacity anymore,” said Lyles.

That’s why the town has already purchased 7 acres of land near County Road 49 for a second water tower. Mayor Lyles says it’s something they’ve been planning for several years, recently paying off the current water tower 3 years early to focus on the future.

“If you would’ve asked me two years ago when we first bought the property for the new water tower our timeline we thought was 10 years before we needed a new water tower. Now, that timeline may be three years. Right now we think this tower will probably hit capacity in about two to three years,” he continued.

Town officials are searching for funding options and looking to apply for grants. We’re told the new water tower could take up to 18 months to build once that funding is available.