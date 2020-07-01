Silverhill missing teen last seen Sunday morning

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) - OWA has announced they are postponing their fireworks shows that were originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Foley. See press release below:

OWA is postponing both the July 3rd and July 4th Firework Celebrations as well as all live performances planned for the Independence Day weekend. Character appearances with Rosie the Riveter and Uncle Sam as well as Kid’s Patriotic Themed T-shirt art will continue as planned.