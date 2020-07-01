Silverhill missing teen last seen Sunday morning

Baldwin County

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — The Silverhill Police Department needs your help finding a missing teenager. Cailie Powell, 16, was last seen early Sunday morning on County Road 54.

Police say she may be travelling in a tan GMC with no tag and she may be heading to Houston. If you know where she is, please call the Silverhill Police Department at 251-947-4010 or call 911.

