Silverhill Heritage Day Festival continues rain or shine Saturday

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s one of the biggest annual events in the Baldwin County town. The Silverhill Heritage Day Festival is happening today. The event runs all day in the heart of Silverhill along Highway 104 in Central Baldwin County. Town officials told News 5 Friday the event will happen Saturday rain or shine.

Farming, food, and a parade will all be part of the festivities today. The parade is happening at 10 Saturday morning. The event celebrates the Czech, German, Swedish and other cultures that helped found the town. The video in this story is from 2015.