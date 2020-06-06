Silent lay-in-place held in Bay Minette as a stand against racial injustice

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Friday evening, Blackburn Park was packed with community members.

For 8 minutes and 46 seconds, a loudspeaker played the sound of someone breathing. Community members sat, laid and kneeled in silence. Eight minutes and 46 seconds was the amount of time George Floyd was pinned under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.

Before the crowd went quiet, passionate speeches boomed from the podium.

“It’s for everybody to come out and everybody to connect and everybody to just push forward and agree hey this is the time for us to unite and come together because it’s gonna take everybody to produce a change,” said LaChandra Jackson, the organizer of the event.

