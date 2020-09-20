Signs of Sally: Wedding message buried in Orange Beach sand uncovered after more than a decade

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Buried in the sands of Orange Beach for more than a decade, a unique reminder of a local wedding was unearthed during Hurricane Sally.

When Kenny and Carolyn Rawles got married on Orange Beach in 2008, they stood on a piece of plywood. After the wedding they scrawled a message in the board and buried it in the sand. There it stayed concealed in the sand for just short of 12 years. Then high winds and high waters not only uncovered it, but blew it into Emily McKay’s in-laws’ yard as she was in town helping with the cleanup. She posted it on Facebook, hoping the couple were still together and also hoping she could find them.

They were, and she did. Carolyn Rawles saw the post and confirmed the artifact belonged to them. Now McKay is in contact with the Mobile couple in hopes of returning it to them.

