BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Isaac Adams is back in Baldwin County just two weeks after he was hospitalized when the SUV he was riding in on March 28 flipped several times on I-10 in Texas.

“Really nobody should’ve survived, being honest. Nobody should’ve survived. It’s a blessing that they’re still here with us,” said his older brother, Dre Mims.

Isaac and his sister Skylar were both released from San Antonio’s University Hospital and are doing much better since the crash. Their 4-year-old sister Star was instantly killed. Boerne Police tell us all 3 children were ejected from the SUV when it flipped and rolled over several times.

“She was extremely brilliant and vibrant,” Mims said, reflecting back on his sister’s death.

Their mother, Kianna Adams, is spending her second week in jail charged with second-degree manslaughter. Police tell us none of the children were buckled into their seats and the car seats weren’t properly secured to the frame of the SUV. While Star’s older brother mourns the loss of his sister, he says he forgives Kianna Adams and the mistakes that were made.

“We’ve forgiven her. We’ve forgiven her. We want to help her in any way that we can. We want to help her,” he adds.

Star’s funeral will be held Saturday in Mobile. The family is struggling these last couple of weeks, but they say each day is better than the last.

“We’re just getting through it. God has given us the strength to get through it. That’s how we’re getting through it,” added Mims.