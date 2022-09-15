GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival.

With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to ride to the festival located at the main public beach about a mile away. A valet stand will greet riders at the festival.

Casey Buckner is the Philanthropy Chairman for Lower Alabama Young Professionals Organization and is bringing this idea of transportation for the festival.

“You’ll get a bike valet ticket, you keep the bottom half, and we will put the top half onto the bike, and park it in its set location and then go out and enjoy the festival go shopping go eat, and when you’re done you can come back and give us your ticket,” Buckner said.

People can also take their own bikes to the festival and still use the valet stand when they arrive.

Andy Bauer is the coordinator for the bicycle and pedestrian committee for the City of Gulf Shores. He thinks the bike valet service will help with the traffic issues we’ve seen in previous years.

“A bike valet is an opportunity for the bikers to easily park their bikes, it’s convenient, it’s recognizable as a bicycle parking area and it’s safe so I encourage all our events promote bicycles and have bicycle valets” Bauer said.

Organizers say they have about 150 bikes right now and hope to have more by the time the festival begins Oct. 6 and runs through Oct. 8.