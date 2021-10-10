Shrimp Boil Fundraiser in Orange Beach

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Keg in Orange Beach is sponsoring a Shrimp Boil Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 10.

The fundraiser is held for the Perdido Pass Bridge Lighting Project, a nonprofit organization created to help fund the lighting of the bridge that leads to Alabama Point.

Businesses in the Orange Beach area and local residents are coming together to help fund the project. Many are looking forward to seeing the bridge illuminated after sunset in state-of-the-art LED lights.

The fundraiser will be held from 4 to 8 PM and located behind The Keg outside. All proceeds will go to help fund the project. A raffle for items donated by local businesses will also be open during the event.

Fortunate Sons will play live music during the event.

For more information call 225-281-9888.