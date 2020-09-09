‘Should I try to find something to hide under?’: Customer recounts Saturday’s averted mass shooting at Bass Pro Shops

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Debra Washburn was huddled in a corner with fellow shoppers and employees at Bass Pro Shops Saturday, as a man fired round after round through one of the store’s service doors.

“Should I take the elevator and go upstairs? Should I try to find something to hide under?” she said.

“And then I was thinking – what if there’s somebody in the store with us that’s with him? We don’t have any idea.”

Police were able to subdue the suspect, 38-year-old Robert Smith, before any shoppers or workers got hurt. A police officer received a minor injury. Something many are calling a miracle – given that Smith allegedly fired more than four dozen rounds into the building.

He’s now charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors. More charges are possible.

Washburn said she still can’t stop thinking about the chaos.

“This thing could have turned out a lot different,” she said. “Our families could be planning our funerals right now.”

