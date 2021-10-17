UPDATE: Arrest made in barricade situation in Baldwin County

Baldwin County

UPDATE (10/16/20 11:14 a.m.) Saturday night Escambia County County, Fla, Sheriff’s department was in a vehicle pursuit with a wanted person.

The pursuit crossed over the Alabama state line on County Road 112 and chased the vehicle into a nearby field near Tower Road in the Gateswood Community.

Amanda Thompson, 37, the woman driving the pursuit vehicle, fired several rounds from a handgun after her vehicle stopped.

BCSO responded along with SWAT and K-9 units. After three hours of negotiations, the suspect exited the vehicle with the firearm.

Less lethal actions were taken along with a K-9 to take Thompson into custody.

Thompson was taken to Malbis ER and treated for dog bites.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is working a barricade situation with shots fired on County Road 112 near the Gateswood community late Saturday into Sunday. BCSO is asking everyone to avoid the area.

