Shots fired as Baldwin deputies respond to large block party

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — No injuries were reported after Baldwin County deputies responded to a call near Foley Saturday night. A sheriff’s office spokesman wrote in an email to News 5 that deputies were responding to a complaint about a loud party on Lymon Lane.

They said deputies responded to a large block party with approximately 300 people attending. They said the area was gridlocked with vehicles and walkers. “While on the scene, an unknown subject or subjects fired approximately 20-25 shots and then fled the area. At the time of the incident no one was reported to be injured,” wrote an official. No arrests had been made.

LATEST STORIES