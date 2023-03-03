DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s a growing trend on the Eastern Shore.

“Over the last 3 years or so we’ve seen a 40% jump in Airbnb’s,” said Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune.

Mayor LeJeune says short-term rentals are popping up across Daphne quicker than ever. In 2022 there were 117 active Airbnb rentals and he expects that number to keep rising. He says there hasn’t been a way to regulate where and how these rentals operated until now.

“We do have to deal with this and all it is is requiring people to come in and get a business license. If you’re going to run a business, which is an Airbnb, out of your home you still have to come in and get a business license with the City of Daphne,” he explained.

The city council voted unanimously to require short-term rental owners to obtain a license or stop doing business. In larger neighborhood’s, like Lake Forest, there have been parking and noise complaints. Mayor LeJeune says the city wants to work with these rental home owners, but he also wants to protect the surrounding homeowners, too.

We’re told this is just step one of regulating the short-term rentals. More regulations are on the way. New ordinances are being drafted to decide what zoning regulations need to be in place for the short-term rentals, which could be addressed in the next council meeting.