Short pursuit in Bay Minette ends in minor car accident

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A short pursuit in Bay Minette ended in a minor car accident with no injuries.

Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert said 20-year-old Jarod McCall led police on the pursuit after running a stop sign in a Walmart parking lot. The chase ended when McCall hit another vehicle.

Police say the suspect had a small amount of marijuana in the car and the reason why he fled.

