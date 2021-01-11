Short pursuit in Bay Minette ends in minor car accident

MAGNOLIA SPRINGS, Ala. (WKRG) Baldwin County investigators are looking for 23-year-old Kirkland Cohen. They say he is on the run after a brutal attack and kidnapping the day after Christmas at Valley RV and Mobile Home Park in Magnolia Springs. "It seems like the kind of patterned our victim," says Lt. Andre Reid with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office. "They knew he was going to be there at the trailer park."

What started as a favor for a friend ended with the unidentified victim being beaten, robbed, and kidnapped according to Reid. "Beat him, ended up taking everything out of his pockets, his wallet, keys, and then taking him inside a trailer and continued to assault him. Tied him to a chair, threatened him with a firearm. So, it was a pretty violent encounter."