Short pursuit in Bay Minette ends in minor car accident

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — A short pursuit in Bay Minette ended in a minor car accident with no injuries.
Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert said 20-year-old Jarod McCall led police on the pursuit after running a stop sign in a Walmart parking lot. The chase ended when McCall hit another vehicle.
Police say the suspect had a small amount of marijuana in the car and the reason why he fled.
- NY bar association launches inquiry seeking Rudy Giuliani ban over ‘combat’ remarks
- Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf to resign
- COVID-19 vaccine remains limited, ADPH asks for continued patience
- Officials focus on security for upcoming Inauguration Day after Capitol siege
- House Dems move to impeach Trump for ‘inciting insurrection’