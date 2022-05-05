LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police officers are on scene of a shooting where one person was injured Thursday, May 5.

Officers believe that the shooting happened around 8 p.m. in Loxley Heights near the work release facility at Country Road 64.

The person injured in the shooting was taken to South Baldwin Regional Medical Center for their injuries. Officers said there may be several victims, but it is still early on in the investigation.

It is also unknown how severe the victim’s injuries are. Loxley Police have turned the investigation over to the Major Crimes Unit. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is also helping with the scene.