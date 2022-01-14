Shooting in Foley, Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office investigating

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a shooting in the Woodmont neighborhood off County Road 24 in Foley Friday morning

WKRG News 5 has learned that one person was taken to a local hospital. Investigators were seen examining an SUV in the driveway of a home at the corner of Birkdale Dr. and Isleworth Way.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.