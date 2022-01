MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Daphne Police are on scene where at least one person was shot at Pollard Road near Country Road 64 in Daphne.

WKRG News 5’s Blake Brown is on scene where officers were spotted putting up tape around a home on the corner of Pollard Street.

Pollard Road is currently being closed-off.

One source reports that the victim was air-lifted to a hospital.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.