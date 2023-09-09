BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Loxley Police are investigating after one person was shot in a domestic fight in Baldwin County. Neighbors say it happened at about 7:30 Saturday morning in the Bay Branch Estates subdivision. This is an area of unincorporated Baldwin County that falls within the Loxley Police Department’s jurisdiction. Members of the Loxley Police Department and Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. The yard of one home near the entrance of the subdivision was surrounded by police tape.

Loxley Police would only say one person was hurt. Neighbors say they heard yelling and several gunshots. They said the victim was taken by ambulance to a nearby emergency room and then taken by air ambulance to another hospital.

It’s not clear if an arrest has been made at this point. We’ll continue to update this story as we get more information.