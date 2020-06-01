VIDEO: Sheriff Mack speaks about canceled Bay Minette protest

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Huey “Hoss” Mack tells News 5 a protest that was planned for Bay Minette on Wednesday has been canceled. Our full interview with him is in the video above.

The protest was planned as a peaceful demonstration to spark change after George Floyd’s death last week.

The event was scheduled to take place beginning at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Sheriff Mack, Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert and one of the organizers met Monday morning to discuss the protest. They left the conversation with a plan to organize a “community event” for a later date.

“Once we started having a conversation about what the objective was, it became very relevant that there was really less about a protest and more about a conversation about community reconciliation and things of that nature,” said Sheriff Mack.

We asked the sheriff if he or Chief Tolbert discouraged a protest at any point during that conversation.

“No I think what we did was – in fact my last words were we’re here to help you plan this if that’s what you want to do. But if your objective is to have the conversation and the objective is to move towards reconciliation then I would recommend that that be done under a different format,” he answered.

News 5 will let you know when the “community event” is scheduled.

LATEST STORIES