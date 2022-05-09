BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack confirms the jail in Bay Minette is experiencing water issues. Mack tells WKRG News 5 there was a major water line break last week which cut water to a portion of the building.

Parts have been ordered to complete the repairs, but it could take several days before those repairs can be made. Sinks and toilets have water, we’re told, but Mack said the big issue involves the showers.

“The only thing that has been affected has been the showers which are currently being addressed. However, we are continuing to address all of the issues and will continue to do so through this next week,” said Mack.

WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story in the coming days as those repairs are made. Demolition work began in February as the Baldwin County Jail is expanded in Bay Minette.