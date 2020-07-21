Sheriff: 34 inmates at Baldwin County Jail test positive for COVID-19

Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack says as of today, there have been 20 men and 14 women test positive in the Baldwin County Jail.

Mack said none are in serious condition, and all protocols are in place. There have been no positive test results today.

