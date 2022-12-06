SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A small faith-based charity is trying to make a big difference in the lives of teenage girls in Baldwin County. The group “Under his Wings” is holding a 5k fundraiser to help back the programs meant to help teens dealing with trauma.

A spacious home in Spanish Fort is the hub for “Under His Wings.” The charity provides a home for at-risk teenage girls in Baldwin County who are dealing with trauma like physical or mental abuse.

“So, the biggest need we’re serving is allowing the girls to come away and have a time of healing so their hearts can be softened,” said executive director Arcelia Miller. The home is a quiet place where four girls and house parents stay–offering counseling, a steady routine, and most importantly a place to heal. One of the goals of this organization is to listen to the root cause of the trauma a lot of these women have experienced.

“You might see symptoms of a girl say acting out in school, bullying, withdrawing, all of those are the symptoms of the root cause,” said Miller. The home offers help not to just the girls in the program but also to their parents or legal guardians.

“We want to not just train and equip the girls on how to process the trauma and also to equip the families and the guardians,” said Miller. During the day, the girls are in school at a church nearby, also getting structure and a peaceful environment to learn and grow.

This Saturday at 8 “Under His Wings” will hold their 2nd annual Candy Cane dash at the battleship to raise money and raise awareness in the community for the work they do. For more information on the Candy Cane Dash check out the Facebook event post.

They’re also looking for more house parents. Call 251-947-HOPE or email arcelia@underhiswingsbaldwin.org.