“She was genuinely a giver,” remembering Perdido Pass bridge crash victim

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Sylvia Watkins was killed just over a week ago when police say another driver crossed the median on the Perdido Pass bridge and hit her head on.

The father of her children spoke with News 5, saying the two of them had six kids, ages 9-17.

“They don’t have their mom,” said Joseph Williams. “I’m here, I’ll always be here for them. But that don’t change they still don’t have their mom.”

Williams says he and Watkins had broken up, but they were still very cordial and supportive of one another. Williams now has full custody of the children.

A funeral service was held Monday afternoon for Watkins in Pensacola.

Williams says the one thing everyone knew about Watkins was how eager she was to help people.

“She was genuinely a giver, you know what I’m saying? Like she would give anybody anything, and wasn’t worried about people paying her back,” he said.