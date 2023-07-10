GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Now popping up on your social media news feeds, newscasts and in person, sharks seem to be everywhere this summer.

“I pretty much like them,” said Matthew Temple visiting from Baton Rouge.

Everything “shark” is on display this week at Gulf State Park Pier for Shark Week.

“The more you know, the more you understand,” said Samantha Temple.

“That is absolutely our intention,” according to Mississippi State University professor of fisheries Marcus Drymon. “To show people around here that these are the sharks around the coast of Alabama and once you get to know them there is really very little to be scared about.”

Almost 50 years after the movie “Jaws” shaped so many opinions and fears about sharks, the real story is now being told. The gulf waters along Alabama’s coast are home to more than 30 species of sharks and sting rays.

If you think there are more sharks out there Drymon says you just might be right and that’s a good thing. “It does look like there are more sharks in the water now than ten years ago but that’s absolutely nothing to be afraid of. That’s just this system recovering to a healthy ecosystem.”

Shark Week runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday.