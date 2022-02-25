SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — A suspect who led law enforcement on a chase across the Mobile Bay causeway Tuesday night is tied to several vehicle break-ins that occurred the same night in Spanish Fort, according to police.

Spanish Fort Police Chief John Barber tells WKRG News 5 Joshua Johnson has been charged with 3 counts of breaking and entering after several vehicles were targeted in the Wilson Heights subdivision and neighboring streets around 9:30 p.m.

According to Alabama State Troopers, while they were trying to stop the car Tuesday night guns were seen being thrown from the vehicle. The chase ended at Bizeell Avenue near Pecan Street in Mobile County.

